‘Off The Record’ To Benefit Peoria’s ELITE Program

A Storytelling event will benefit Peoria’s ELITE program.

Carl Cannon, founder of the ELITE Youth Outreach Program with Peoria Park District, says the “Off The Record” fundraiser will feature six local pastors sharing life-changing moments that have helped shape their lives.

Cannon tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan the pastors’ stories will not necessarily be religious, but inspiring.

“A story, a real occurrence, that happened in their lives. And, we’re hoping that our youth, which will be in attendance, will hear it, and know that these stories were a bridge to having a life,” Cannon said.

Through the ELITE programs, Cannon says he has shared his past with youth, as a way to show them that there is a better way of life than crime and violence.

“Most people that have dealt with the overrated negatives wouldn’t wish that on anyone else. So, the stories I tell are real to young people to keep them from having to go through it,” Cannon said.

The “Off The Record” fundraiser will be held from 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 at Richwoods High School, 6301 N. University Street in Peoria.

For ticket information from the Peoria Park District, click HERE.