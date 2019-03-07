Officer In Critical Condition After Rockford Active Shooter Situation

(AP) – Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition and a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting at a northern Illinois hotel.

The suspect, 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown, was in his car that crashed Thursday afternoon along a central Illinois interstate. Illinois State Police officials said they were trying to negotiate with him.

Police say Brown fled the Rockford hotel earlier Thursday after shooting the McHenry County sheriff’s deputy who was assigned to a fugitive task force serving Brown with an arrest warrant. Police described the injured woman as an acquaintance of Brown and said she was injured by one of his rounds.

Prosecutors in Winnebago County have issued an arrest warrant for Brown on an attempted murder charge with a bond of $5 million.