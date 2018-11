Just in time to fill your holiday gift list, Oprah has released her 2018 list of “Favorite Things.” There are 107 items, and, as usual, some of the stuff seems indulgent…Like a $199 foot massager, a $149 pet blanket, a $199 dog DNA test, $144 fingerless gloves, $249 “smart” picture frame, a $198 pitcher, a $498 bamboo bedding bundle, a $168 adult onesie, and tons of other “must have” things.

