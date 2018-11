OK, Ladies–Do You Sleep Better With a Dog Or a Person Next to You?

Looks like it’s time to make some changes to your sleeping arrangements. Your significant other? Demoted to the couch. Your dog? Promoted to the little spoon.

A new study has found that women sleep better when they’re sharing their bed with a dog than with another person. Researchers found that women who shared their bed with a dog went to bed earlier, kept a better sleep schedule, and got disturbed less often during the night.

They didn’t study whether men┬áslept better with dogs or other people.

They DID find one detail–Sleeping in bed with a cat does NOT have the same effect. In fact, women with a cat in bed got WORSE sleep.

So, ladies–do you prefer a dog or a person next to you when you sleep?