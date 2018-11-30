OK, Ladies–Do You Sleep Better With a Dog Or a Person Next to You?

Looks like it’s time to make some changes to your sleeping arrangements. Your significant other? Demoted to the couch. Your dog? Promoted to the little spoon.

A new study has found that women sleep better when they’re sharing their bed with a dog than with another person. Researchers found that women who shared their bed with a dog went to bed earlier, kept a better sleep schedule, and got disturbed less often during the night.

They didn’t study whether men slept better with dogs or other people.

They DID find one detail–Sleeping in bed with a cat does NOT have the same effect. In fact, women with a cat in bed got WORSE sleep.

So, ladies–do you prefer a dog or a person next to you when you sleep?