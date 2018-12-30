Oliver North To Speak In East Peoria

Oliver North, currently president of the National Rifle Association, will be the featured speaker during the Tazewell County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner.

An announcement on the Tazewell County Republicans website indicates the event will take place April 12 at the Par-A-Dice Hotel in East Peoria.

Prior to Jan. 31, tickets cost $100 per person or $1000 for a table of 10. Ticket prices increase to $125 per person and $1250 for table of 10 after Jan. 31.

There will also be a pre-dinner VIP event with North with tickets costing an additional $125 per person.

North, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, gained national prominence as a National Security Council staff member during the Iran-Contra affair. He is also an author and political commentator.

North has been president of the National Rifle Association since May.

More details of the event and ticket information can be found HERE.