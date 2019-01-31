On Today’s Morning Mix, Get a Sneak Peek at Some Big Game TV Commercials. Which One is Your Favorite?

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Detail of the Lombardi Trophy and the helmets of the New England Patriots (left) and the Los Angeles Rams priot to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaking during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

On today’s Morning Mix, we’re talking about The Big Game coming up on Sunday. Every year we look forward to the TV commercials, and thanks to the internet, we can get a peek at a lot of them in advance. Here’s what we’ve found so far. Watch them, and tell us which one is your favorite.

Pepsi “More Than OK”



Amazon Alexa “Not Everything Makes The Cut”



Olay “Killer Skin”



Avocados From Mexico “Top Dog”



M&M’s “Bad Passengers”



Hyundai “The Elevator”



Planters “Crunch Time”



Toyota “Toni”



Doritos “Now It’s Hot”



Expensify “Expensify This”



Stella Artois “Change up the Usual”



Pringles “Sad Device”



Michelob Ultra Pure Gold “The Pure Experience”



Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer “The Pitch”



Budweiser “Wind Never Felt Better”



Colgate “Close Talker”

