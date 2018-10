This time of year, horror flicks are everywhere. A new poll ranked the best horror movies of all time as:

The Exorcist (1973) Halloween (1978) Friday the 13th (1980) Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) The Conjuring (2013) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) The Amityville Horror (1979)  Saw (2004) The Shining (1980) Poltergeist (1982)

What’s YOUR list of some of the best horror movies¬† of all time?