One Dead In Crash At Prospect And McClure

One person is dead after an overnight crash in Peoria.

At approximately 1:37 a.m. Friday, Peoria Police initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Peoria and McClure.

Police Dispatch advised officers that the vehicle was stolen.

The driver did not stop, and fled at a high rate of speed.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says a short time later, the vehicle crashed at the entrance to Glen Oak Park at Prospect and McClure.

A male, unknown age, and 16-year-old girl were ejected from the vehicle, and were taken to a hospital, where the man later died.

Another male was seen fleeing the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or knowledge of the identities of the individuals involved, is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.