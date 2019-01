(From 25 News)–Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson confirms to 25 News that one man is dead after an early morning shooting.

She says a shotspotter alert came in at 5:03 AM in the 2300 block of West Marquette of five shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a man down in the back of a house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time, and no arrests have been made.

This is the city of Peoria’s first homicide of the year.