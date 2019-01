An accident in Woodford County has claimed a woman’s life.

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office says a 45-year-old woman died just after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday following a crash on County Highway 2, just west of Minonk.

Woodford County Sheriff Matthew Smith says the woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Her name is not being released pending notification of family.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office is assisting with an ongoing investigation.