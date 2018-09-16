One Dead, One Wounded After South Peoria Gunfire

A flurry of gunfire in South Peoria results in death to one man and the wounding of another.

Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Antionette and Shelley. A total of six ShotSpotter alerts were reported between 3:32 and 3:34 a.m. Sunday.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says as officers arrived, a 25-year-old male victim was found in the 1000 of South Shelley. He was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

A second victim, an adult male, arrived at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center by private vehicle. He was shot in the leg and suffered what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple shell casings were located in the 900 block of S. Shelley as well as the 1500 block of W. Antionette. Officers and detectives canvassed the area looking for anyone with information. A K9 search was also conducted.

The incident remains under investigation

Anyone with information should contact the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309-673-9000).

