One Man Shot Outside Peoria Apartment Building

Peoria police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a building at Villa Bordeaux Apartments, 5250 North Knoxville Ave.

Officers were called the scene around 10:18 a.m. Tuesday.

One man was shot in the leg and transported to UnityPoint Health-Proctor by private vehicle. Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said his condition is not known.

Dotson said witnesses notified officers of two black male suspects who left the scene in a silver or gray vehicle.

