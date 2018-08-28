Peoria police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a building at Villa Bordeaux Apartments, 5250 North Knoxville Ave.

Officers were called the scene around 10:18 a.m. Tuesday.

One man was shot in the leg and transported to UnityPoint Health-Proctor by private vehicle. Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said his condition is not known.

Dotson said witnesses notified officers of two black male suspects who left the scene in a silver or gray vehicle.

The post One Man Shot Outside Peoria Apartment Building appeared first on 1470 WMBD.