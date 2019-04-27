One Person Injured In Hanna City Chemical Leak

One person was transported by ambulance with chemical burns to the face and chest and head injuries after a leak of anhydrous ammonia from a tank at AG-Land FS, 1213 S. Hanna City-Glasford Road, in Hanna City.

The person’s condition is unknown.

Firefighters from Logan-Trivoli were called to the scene at 5:11 p.m. Friday on a report of a person injured. Crews found the injured person and the chemical leaking into the air.

“Anhydrous ammonia is what is used to spray in the fields,” said Logan-Trivoli fire Captain Zac Oedewaldt. “It’s a burning agent to the skin and cause respiratory distress.”

The Peoria Fire Department Hazmat Team was one of six other agencies to respond. The Hazmat Team contained the leak and replaced the valve on the tank to stop the leak. An all-clear was given at 7 p.m.

“The Hazmat Team screwed the valve back in place,” Oedewaldt said. “It sounds like the valve didn’t actually malfunction. The valve was actually screwed out and that’s what caused the leak. We were able to screw that back in place and shut it down.”

A portion of Hanna City-Glasford Road was closed to traffic while Oedewaldt said a one-mile area of W. Grafelman Road was evacuated due to the direction of the wind during the leak.

“We don’t see a lot of (chemical leaks) thankfully,” Oedewaldt said. “Typically the valves on the tanks have new technology on them that prevent a lot of those leaks and spills.”

Oedewaldt said the tank containing the anhydrous ammonia was 20 percent full.

“The more that’s in (the tank) we worry about the pressure behind it and that’s what causes it to spew out of the tank. That would obviously have changed our radius of getting residents out of their homes,” Oedewaldt said.

“AG-Land FS does a great job, we don’t have any issues with them,” Oedewaldt said. “They do an excellent job of maintaining their equipment. Accidents happen.”

Other crews responding to the scene were from Farmington, Limestone, Elmwood, Brimfield and Timber-Hollis.