One Person Killed In Farmington Road Crash

One person is dead, five others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria County. The accident occurred at 11:28 a.m. Saturday in the 21000 block of Farmington Road (Route 116) near the intersection with Stone School Road.

The victim has been identified as Jozcelyn Lesones, 18, of Elmwood.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Logan-Trivoli Fire Department and OSF HealthCare Life Flight responded to the scene.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Lesones was driving a vehicle west on Farmington Road and had stopped to turn left onto a driveway on the south side of the road. Lesones’ vehicle was rear-ended by a full size pickup truck and went into a ditch.

Harwood said Lesones was pronounced dead the scene at 12:28 p.m. despite aggressive resuscitative efforts by rescue personnel and OSF HealthCare Life Flight staff.

Toxicology results are pending. There will not be an autopsy.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell the injured were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not known.