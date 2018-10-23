One way to win the $1.6 Billion Mega Millions jackpot, there’s not enough hours in the day for the average woman to get everything done, and lots of young people think marriage should be a temporary contract

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is $1.6 Billion. And, in theory, you could buy every ticket combination to guarantee a win and still turn a profit. You’d have to buy 302,575,350 tickets that would cost you about $605 Million. But. you’d lose money after taxes, or if someone else also hit the jackpot and you had to share it.
- A new survey says the average woman would need a 28 hour day to get everything done. That includes work, exercise, doing stuff around the house, spending time with family and friends, having at least a little time to relax, and getting a decent amount of sleep. The survey didn’t say how much time the average man would need to get everything done.
- A quarter of people between ages 18 and 24 would support a change to marriage contracts where they’re TEMPORARY, so says a new survey. So, after 5 or 10 years, you’d have the option to renew your marriage…or upgrade to a new partner. Also, one third of those in this same survey say think polygamy should be legal, and you should be able to get divorced without citing any specific reason.