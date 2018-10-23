One way to win the $1.6 Billion Mega Millions jackpot, there’s not enough hours in the day for the average woman to get everything done, and lots of young people think marriage should be a temporary contract

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

RELATED CONTENT

Check Out 50 of The Most OMG Halloween Costume Ideas

Proctor First Care in Peoria Heights is This Week’s Free Lunch Monday Winner!

Why Is This Pumpkin Smiling?

Why school buses are yellow, her best friend is now her stepmother, and people have been giving the finger to other people for 2,500 years

“Nose Warmers” Are a Real Thing as Winter Approaches

The odds of winning BOTH The mega Millions AND Powerball Jackpots, A Halloween costume idea that could score you free coffee and cash, and Sunday is International Nacho Day!