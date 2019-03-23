Open Burning And Free Car Seat Checks In East Peoria

The City of East Peoria will allow open burning of yard waste April 1 through 30.

Burning may only occur during daylight hours, and must be dry material to produce as little smoke as possible.

A burning ban will be placed when winds or gusts reach up to 10 mph or more.

The burn must be watched at all times by an adult and be extinguished when done.

The City Of East Peoria says residents are encouraged to check with neighbors who have health problems, and may be affected by the smoke.

Also free car seat checks will be available at the East Peoria fire department April 1 from 1-4 p.m.

Trained child passenger safety technicians will be available to educate on proper installation of car seats.

Ninety-five percent of car seats are not installed correctly, according to the Safe Kids organization.