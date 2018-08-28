OSF HealthCare May Help Run Heddington Oaks

The Peoria County Board has approved entering negotiations with OSF HealthCare toward administration of its county-owned nursing facility, Heddington Oaks.

The county is looking into two agreements with OSF which have yet to be negotiated.

One would be a 120-day agreement under which OSF HealthCare, or one of its subsidiaries, would bring in a full-time administrator to run the facility. OSF would also perform a financial and facility performance evaluation, give regional support for administration and facility operations and provide rounding services.

The second agreement is what is called a master services agreement which would allow both the county and OSF to explore future relationships.

“I’m looking forward to our partnership with OSF HealthCare,” said Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand. “Heddington Oaks provides important services to our community, and I believe OSF will be a good fit with our mission. Their expertise will bring a fresh perspective to the facilities operation.”

The 214-bed facility in West Peoria opened in 2013, replacing the county’s Bel-Wood Nursing Home.

