OSF HealthCare’s Presence Expanding Downtown

OSF HealthCare recently announced an agreement with the City of Peoria and Caterpillar that will lead to the acquistion of Caterpillar Building LD at 330 SW Adams Street.

“It sort of brackets the parking deck that we would need to house all of our mission partners that would be coming down here. So, it’s nicely located,” said OSF HealthCare CEO Bob Sehring.

Sehring says, “It really gives us an opportunity to extend our footprint downtown, to bring more mission partners down.”

Sehring tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that CAT Building LD is not far from the new OSF Ministry Headquarters to be placed in the former Chase building, and the addition will hopefully encourage more collaboration among OSF mission partners in the area. He also says another goal of the move is to foster an ‘innovation corridor’ downtown.

Sehring says renovations to Building LD will hopefully be completed before the end of 2019. More than 700 OSF employees are expected to move into the new Ministry Headquarters, 124 SW Adams Street, by the end of 2020.

Peoria City Council this week approved a redevelopment agreement and parking lease for 450 spaces at One Technology Parking Deck, 221 Fulton Street. The sale of Caterpillar’s portion of the parking deck and Building LD is expected to be completed within 60 days.