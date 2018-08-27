OSF Hopes Vibrant Downtown Will Attract Businesses

Plans to move OSF HealthCare’s Ministry Headquarters to downtown Peoria are moving forward.

OSF Healthcare CEO Bob Serhing says by the end of 2020, 700-800 Ministry partners will move into the former Chase Bank Building, 124 SW Adams Street.

Serhing says the historic building features some interesting architecture.

“There’s some grandeur to the building. Inside there are certain aspects that will just be gorgeous once we get to redo those,” Serhing said.

Serhing tells 1470 and 100.3 WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the parking deck near the building will have to be torn down due to its deteriorated condition. The former CAT Merchandise Mart will be used by OSF. Plans for the Professional Building have not been decided.

Caterpillar Inc. helped facilitate the project by gifting the Chase block and $3 million to OSF HealthCare in January. Renovations are expected to cost up to $100 million.

OSF HealthCare Vice President of Economic Development, and State Rep. Ryan Spain, says as OSF makes the move downtown, he other businesses will follow their lead.

“Eight-hundred OSF Ministry employees will need places to eat and shop. And, retail businesses can come forward to service all of the downtown workforce,” Spain said.

Spain says that a more vibrant downtown will hopefully attract new business and more jobs to Peoria.

