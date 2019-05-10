OSF Patients Sign A Beam For The Ronald McDonald House

Friday marked another big day for the future Peoria Ronald McDonald House.

Patients and family members at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center had the opportunity to put their signature on a beam that will be used in the foundation for the new facility.

CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois, Kelly Thompson, said it is exciting to get the kids and families involved.

“It’s all about these sick children and their families. Every single brick, every single beam that we are putting in is going to make a difference in the lives of these families during this incredibly difficult time,” Thompson said.

Some of the children who signed the beam got creative.

“Seeing the one little girl draw her picture on the beam, it just really reinforces why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Thompson said.

For the kids who were not well enough to come and sign, they got to sign stickers that were placed on the beam.

The beam will be placed on the future facility Tuesday May 14, at 8 a.m.