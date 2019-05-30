OSF Saint Francis Celebrates Cancer Survivors

This Sunday, June 2, is National Cancer Survivors Day.

OSF HealthCare’s Cancer Support Services will celebrate the event with area survivors at Tower Park in Peoria Heights.

“This day is an opportunity for cancer survivors, and those that support them, to come together to celebrate the tremendous progress that’s been made in the fight against cancer,” said OSF’s Tenille Oderwald.

She says the Heights Tower will be open from 3-5 p.m. for all to enjoy the panoramic views from the top.

There will be music from the Peoria Accordian Club, refreshments, and fellowship for survivors.

For information about OSF Saint Francis Medical Center’s Cancer Support Services, click HERE.