Yep…over 6 MILLION pounds of beef has been recalled due to a salmonella contamination. People in 16 states have reported illnesses due to the contamination. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reported the products with potentially bad meat have the USDA mark of inspection as “EST. 267.”

CLICK HERE for the press release and lists of contaminated products.

Side note: what do you call a cow with no legs?

Ground Beef.

Sorry, I had to.