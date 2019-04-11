Overnight Fire Leaves Two Injured In Peoria

Peoria firefighters were called to 1115 NE Jefferson just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday to a working fire.

Crews found found fire coming from a second-story apartment at the rear of the complex.

Witnesses told emergency crews that an occupant escaped the fire by climbing out a window, and jumping to the ground. That person was taken to a hospital for a shoulder injury. A second resident was treated and released.

A cat was found deceased in the apartment where the fire began.

Fire officials said the blaze was contained to a single unit, but the building sustained major smoke damage.

The Red Cross assisted 13 residents with temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.