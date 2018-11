(From 25 News) — One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Peoria.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night in the 900 block of East Republic, near the intersection with North Delaware Street.

Peoria police confirmed to 25 News that one man was shot in the face, and taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Suspect information, including if any arrest have been made, has also not yet been released.