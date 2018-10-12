Owners of a Little Ceasars in North Dakota Have Given Away Thousands of Slices of Pizza to the Homeless

Mike and Jenny Stevens in Fargo, North Dakota opened a Little Ceasars franchise in 2015. 2 years ago they saw homeless people looking for leftover pizza in their dumpster outside…and it was happening a lot. Instead of being mean and yelling at them, like most would, sadly, do these days…they put up a sign that said anyone who couldn’t afford to eat could come in and get some fresh HOT pizza, for free. The sign actually reads, “You’re a human being and worth more than a meal from a dumpster. Please come in during operating hours for a couple slices of hot pizza and a cup of water at no charge. No questions asked.” They’ve stuck to the promise on the sign and have given away over 142,000 slices of pizza which totals about $70,000 worth of food.

Unfortunately, Mike passed away from leukemia last year at the age of 66. However, Jenny is still giving away pizza. Locals have started helping out the cost by leaving behind change on the counter, and there’s also a GoFundMe page set up to help her out next year.

