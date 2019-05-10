Owners Of Flood-Damaged Property Reminded To Get Permits

Officials with the City of Peoria and Woodford County are reminding residents that proper permits should be obtained for repair or replacement of flood-damaged structures. Permits must be obtained for any construction or development activity in a floodplain area.

Special conditions apply to buildings in which the total cost of repairs is 50 percent or more of the structure’s pre-flood market value. If a building is found to be damaged 50 percent or more, regulations require that repairs not begin until compliance with the local floodplain ordinance is demonstrated. In some cases, that may require elevating or flood-proofing the structure to reduce the potential for future flood damage.

Repair costs must be calculated by assuming the building will be fully repaired to its pre-damaged condition, even if the owner decides to do less. The total cost calculation must include structural materials, finish materials and labor, even if the owner chooses to do his or her own repairs.

State and federal assistance may be available to property owners to reduce the chances of future flood damage. Mitigation assistance may cover costs of relocation, or for elevating or purchasing flood-damaged structures.

Residents with a flood insurance policy may also be eligible to obtain up to $30,000 to protect a structure from future flood damage.

City of Peoria property owners or residents with flood-damaged buildings should contact Community Development (309-494-8600) for more information on repair and reconstruction permits. For any questions regarding assessments of flooded property, please contact Emily Ambrosso at 309-494-8813.

Woodford County property owners and residents with flood-damaged buildings should contact Woodford County Zoning for more information on repair and reconstruction permits.

Additional information to protect yourself and your family may be obtained HERE.