Parents–At What Age Do You Trust Your Kids to Do Household Tasks and Responsibilities?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are wondering at what age do you think your kids can be trusted to handle different household tasks and responsibilities?

Do you agree with these results from a national survey?

1. Dress themselves . . . the average was seven years old.

2. Use the Internet with supervision . . . nine years old.

3. Study independently for a test . . . 10-and-a-half years old.

4. Pack their own lunch . . . 11 years old.

5. Walk to and from the bus stop alone . . . 11 years old.

6. Do their own laundry . . . 12 years old.

7. Own a cell phone . . . 12-and-a-half years old.

8. Stay home alone unsupervised . . . 13 years old.

9. Get a job (like babysitting, lawn mowing, etc). . . 13 years old.

10. Use the Internet unsupervised . . . 13 years old.