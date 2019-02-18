Parents Keep TONS of “Keepsakes” from Your Kids’ Childhood

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about all the thousands of”keepsakes” we parents keep from our kids’ childhoods. What are some of the most unusual items you’ve saved?

It looks like all parents are hoarders, whether they want to admit it or not. A new study found the average parent will hold on to 1,293 keepsakes from their kids’ childhood. And 75% of them are photos.

That’s not even including digital photos. Which means the average parent has multiple shoeboxes filled with nearly 1,000 photos tucked away somewhere. And 53% of parents in the survey said they wish they’d saved even MORE stuff.

Here’s a breakdown of all the stuff parents keep . . .

The average parent hangs on to 964 photos . . . 34 videos and home movies . . . 29 art projects from school . . . 28 books . . . 26 drawings . . . 26 toys . . . 25 awards from school . . . 23 items of clothing . . . 22 report cards . . . 22 paintings . . .

21 pieces of “other artwork” . . . 20 essays or other assignments . . . 20 trophies or ribbons . . . 17 notebooks . . . and 16 jerseys from teams their kids were on.

4 in 10 parents admitted they’re saving all of those keepsakes just so they can give them back to their kids later on in life.