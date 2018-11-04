Park District Seeks Public Approval To Sell Racoon Lakes

The Peoria Park District wants you to vote ‘yes’ on Tuesday.

Illinois Park District code requires the Peoria Park District to get voter approval in order to to sell a 123-acre parcel of land in Hollis Township known as Racoon Lakes.

“When a park district owns land, they cannot sell it if it’s more than three acres, without asking the public,” said Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill.

Cahill tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that Racoon Lakes was purchased by the park district in 1965 using funding provided under Title VII of the Housing Act of 1961. It was used for camping, fishing, snowmobiling, hiking and summer camps from 1966 to 1992.

Since 1992, Racoon Lakes has been closed to the public.

Cahill says that the parcel has been minimally maintained by the current private group that rents it.

Cahill says significant capital would be required to make Racoon Lakes usable for a public purpose. In addition, Peoria County would require a new entrance if a public use was implemented.

“This is not something that we see in our long-term plan. And, that’s one of the factors that we looked at. We belief it’s a resource that we shouldn’t hide from the public, but we don’t have the resources to turn it into something else,” Cahill said.

If the sale of Racoon Lakes is approved by voters on Tuesday, the parcel would be put up for auction, and proceeds from a sale would be split between the Peoria Park District’s operating fund and a legacy fund to support long-term care and maintenance of parks and trails within the Peoria Park District.

More information on the referendum from the Peoria Park District is HERE.