Part Of Liberty Parking Lot In Peoria Reopens

As the flooded Illinois River continues to slowly recede, Peoria Public Works crews have reopened a portion of the Liberty Lot along the 300 block of Water Street.

However, access to the lot is only available from the south at the Walnut Street intersection.

Water Street, between Liberty Street and 400 block of Water Street, remains closed to vehicular traffic. Additionally, Harrison Street from Commercial to Water Street and Darst Street between the two sets of railroad tracks remain closed.

The promenade along the river also continues to be closed. Residents and onlookers are asked to avoid that area for their safety.

Visitors to the Peoria Riverfront Museum will still have access to the underground parking lot and on-street parking is still available in the museum block and adjacent city lots for people patronizing downtown businesses.

The Illinois River crested at near 28 feet Monday night. It stood at 27.5 feet as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Depending on the amount of additional rainfall forecast through Thursday morning, the river is expected to fall to 27 feet by Thursday morning. Flood stage is 18 feet.