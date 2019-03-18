Party Too Hearty Yesterday? Here Are Some Tips if You Need to Call In “Sick” Today

Wow, what a great St. Patrick’s Day yesterday! In case you went a little too crazy with your celebrating, Randy & Steph have some tips on how to best call in “sick” today without raising too many eyebrows . . .

1. Keep it brief. Less is more here . . . tell your boss as little as possible without being cryptic. Explaining the details of your “sickness” isn’t really necessary, and the more specifics you add, the more suspicion it can cause.

2. Acknowledge bad timing. Your boss knows it’s the day after St. Patrick’s Day, so NOT mentioning it would be suspicious. And unless you spent all week bragging about how wasted you’re going to get this weekend, you should be fine.

3. Only tell people on a need-to-know basis. Follow your company’s policy, but generally you should only need to tell your boss and any coworkers who might be affected by your absence.

4. Be realistic with your abilities. If you’re legitimately not feeling well, it’s okay to say you won’t be available to answer emails or calls. And if you anticipate being out for a few days, try and give your boss as much notice as possible.