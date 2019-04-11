PCAV Hosts Prayer Vigil

Dark silhouettes lined the fountain outside the Peoria County Courthouse representing those killed by violence in recent years.

Peoria Community Against Violence hosted a prayer vigil to honor those who have been lost, and pray that the violence ends.

PCAV Vice-President Gloria Clark says everyone is PCAV.

“You are not alone, especially the victims and the survivors. We want them to know that this is the reason that we are here,” Clark said. “This is the reason we do this, and this is why we keep pushing the community to come out”.

Chris Duncan, PCAV president, said that they have a strong relationship with the Peoria Police Department.

“We’re trying to be a bridge between the community and the police,” Duncan said.

While there is hope for violence to end, Clark says, “We are serious and I think a lot of people are serious”.