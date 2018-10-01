PDC Announces Innovative Way To ‘Pay It Forward’

In honor of PDC’s 90-year anniversary, Peoria Disposal Company is offering a way for its recycling customers to give back.

When PDC’s Peoria customers have signed up to recycle, they have been charged a $50 deposit to receive a cart. With new garbage contracts beginning in January, no deposit will be required. Instead, customers be given the option to have their deposit returned, or ‘recycled’ as a donation to Easterseals of Central Illinois.

PDC customers who donate $50 in their name, will become inaugural members of the Easterseals ‘Can-Do Crew’.

“I would like to recognize and thank the generous people in this community. The fact that so many are excited and willing to be a part of this unique giving circle is what makes our community special,” said Matt Coulter, Vice President at PDC Services.

“We sincerely hope that you consider recycling-again! Your dollars will make a tremendous difference in our community and to so many families in need,” add Coulter.

To ‘Pay It Forward’ click HERE or call (309) 688-0760. All participants will be notified and responses by phone or on the website are due back by October 31. If residents choose a refund, the deposit will be returned by December 31, 2018. If a selection is not made, the money will automatically be donated to Easterseals Central Illinois in the resident’s name.

