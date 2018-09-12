Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit Near Bartonville

A man struck by car near Bartonville Tuesday night has died.

Bartonville Police Chief Brian Fengel said it happened at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday at Rt.24 and Mendenhall Road.

Fengel told the Journal Star that the man was walking in the middle of the road when he was hit by an oncoming car.

The man was rushed to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition, but was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man has not been identified because he was not carrying any form of I.D.

