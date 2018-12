A 56-year-old woman was struck by a car while walking on Forrest Hill Avenue near Wisconsin, not far from Von Steuben Middle School Thursday evening.

The Peoria Fire Department said that the accident happened around 5:45 p.m.

The driver, who was turning off Wisconsin and onto E. Forrest Hill, said he did not see the woman before hitting her.

The Journal Star says the woman was taken to a local hospital with a cut on the back of her head.

It was not clear if the driver was issued any citations.