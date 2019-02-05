Pekin Corps Launches ‘Elevate After School’ Program

The Pekin Salvation Army has launched a new program for kids.

The Corps’ Tri-County Development Director Rich Draeger says after a soft launch in January, the Elevate After School program is up and running.

“So now, we’re looking for parents or grandparents that may want to have a safe place for their kids to go after school in Pekin, to consider joining our program,” Draeger said.

The program costs include a one-time, $20 a year membership fee, and a weekly cost of $20 per child to help cover the costs associated with the program.

Draeger says students will be able to get help with homework, participate in recreational activities in the gym, and do arts and crafts projects.

For parents and grandparents that qualify, there will limited scholarships available.

Additional funding for staffing and the Elevate After School program comes from a Salvation Army grant program. “We want to be able to help parents and grandparents through this program,” said Program Coordinator Lara Campbell. She added,”We hope to be able to help students both academically and socially, in a safe and worry-free environment.”

Additional plans are underway for some all-day programs when school is out, including February 18. Draeger says there are additional costs for the all-day programs, since meals will be included.

The Elevate After School program is being offered at the Pekin Salvation Army, located at 243 Derby Street in Pekin.

For more information, contact Lara Campbell at (309) 346-3010.