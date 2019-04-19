Pekin High School Teacher Placed On Administrative Leave

A Pekin Community High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly engaging in racist activities.

A news release from Pekin High School Dist. 303 Superintendent Danielle Owens says the district was recently told of a website claiming the current teacher engaged in racist activities, “some of which allegedly occurred in the scope of employment.”

Owens said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“The school district does not condone and will not tolerate racist behavior in any form,” said Owens in the news release. “School representatives will not have further comment about the matter until the investigation is complete.”