Pekin High School Teacher Under Investigation Resigns

A Pekin High School teacher on administrative leave for alleged racial social media posts has resigned.

Pekin High School Dist. 303 Superintendent Danielle Owens says the teacher resigned as the district commenced its investigation into the teacher’s alleged racial activities. Owens says the teacher will not return to school.

The teacher was placed on leave last week after Owens said the district was told of a website claiming the teacher engaged in racist activities, “some of which allegedly occurred in the scope of employment.”

Owens said in a news release that while the resignation occurred early in the process of the investigation, school representatives were able to confirm the teacher made a number of “troubling and offensive posts on a private web-based message board.”

Owens said the while the school is not aware of any instances of discriminatory conduct against students by the teacher, any concerns by parents or students should be brought to the attention of the administration.

Owens concluded her statement by saying, “Pekin Community High School is committed to providing a quality inclusive education to all of its students.”