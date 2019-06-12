Pekin Man Killed In Fulton County Crash

A Pekin man was killed in head-on collision in Fulton County Saturday night.

The accident happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. Saturday near Banner.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says 48-year-old Ronald Grzanich Jr. was driving in the wrong way at U.S. Highway 24 and McKinley Road.

His truck hit another vehicle, causing both to overturn.

The driver of the second vehicle had to be extricated by emergency personnel. He was lifeflighted to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. A passenger in his car was also hospitalized.

Deputies and rescue personnel closed U.S. Highway 24 to traffic for approximately three hours to investigate the crash.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Copperas Creek Fire and Rescue, Buckheart Fire and Rescue, Fulton County EMS and the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.