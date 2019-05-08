Pekin Police Department Welcomes New K9

Meet Bas.

Bas (pronounced Boz) is the new K9 officer at the Pekin Police Department.

Bas is a two-and-a-half-year old Dutch Shepherd born in the Netherlands.

Bas is a full service K9 trained in criminal apprehension, handler protection, narcotics detection, article searches and tracking.

Bas and his handler, Ptm. Ryan Smith, began training Feb. 25 at the Illinois State Police Academy and graduated May 2. Smith started his career with the Pekin Police Department in September 2009 working second shift patrol.

Bas will begin his career with the Pekin Police Department Thursday.