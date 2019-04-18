Pekin Police Investigate Stabbing

One person is in custody following a reported stabbing in Pekin.

Pekin Police Officer Billie Ingles said officers responded to UnityPoint Health-Pekin at 2:36 p.m. Thursday on a report of a stabbing victim taken there.

It was reported the incident took place at a residence in the 300 block of South Street and was the result of a dispute involving two adult males.

No one was found at the residence but Ingles later reported a suspect was taken into custody.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Ingles said the investigation continues.

