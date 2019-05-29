Pekin Post Office Renamed For Fallen Marine

The city of Pekin honors a fallen Marine.

A ceremony was held Wednesday to rename the Pekin Post Office in honor of fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jordan Bastean.

Lance Cpl. Jordan Bastean was killed Oct. 23, 2011 while deployed in Afghanistan conducting a combat operation.

Bastean graduated from Pekin Community High School in 2010, and knew he wanted to join the military from a young age. While in the community, he was a four-year cadet in the JROTC and captain of the air rifle team.

His mother, Kathy Bastean, says renaming the post office means a lot.

“I know we all carry a piece of him in our heart. It’s nice to be able to see it on a wall,” Bastean said.

While Jordan was Kathy’s only son, she does not feel alone.

“I may have only had one child, but I kind of think I have one thousand sons now,” Bastean said.

Members who had served with Jordan also came for support.

Lance Cpl. Barney Brown was with Jordan the day he died, and said hearing ‘man down’ over the radio is one of the worst feelings you can have.

“They were supposed to protect us from behind, which is exactly what they did. Jordan never stopped fighting until the very end,” Brown said.

Brown said they busted through a gate to get to Jordan, knowing he would have done the same for them.

“Our docs worked on him as long as they could, but in the end he didn’t make it,” Brown said.

Renaming the post office to honor Jordan is everything, according to Brown.

“You lose your brothers, but it’s all about remembering them afterwards,” Brown said.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos hosted the ceremony, and presented Kathy Bastean with a copy of the bill she created to change the name of the post office, signed by the president.

“It is huge. The thought that there’s a bill with his name on it. President Trump signed it. That doesn’t happen everyday,” Bastean said.

“Jordan gave his life for us, and this was a way to recognize that,” Bustos said.