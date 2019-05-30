Pelosi Says ‘nothing off the table’ On Trump

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says “nothing is off the table,” including potential impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi spoke in California after special counsel Robert Mueller indicated Wednesday that it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings.

The special counsel stressed in his first public statement on the Russia investigation that he didn’t exonerate Trump, as the president claims.

Mueller said he was guided by Justice Department policy against bringing charges against a sitting president.

Speaking at The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Pelosi said she wants congressional committees to investigate whether Trump obstructed Mueller’s investigation.

She said, “Where they will lead us, we shall see” and added, “Nothing is off the table.”