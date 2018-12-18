People Are Already Christmas Shopping for NEXT Year, What is “Scrooging,” and Don’t Smell Your Socks

Here are today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

1. This is like the holiday equivalent of lapping the field. A new survey found 3% of people have already started buying gifts for NEXT Christmas. Another 2% said they’ll buy at least one 2019 gift in the next week. So that’s 5% total. Meaning that for a few days, 1 in 20 people will be over a YEAR ahead on their Christmas shopping. According to the survey, the vast majority of us don’t start our Christmas shopping until somewhere between September 1st and December 24th.

2. We live in a time where we have to keep inventing new words to describe all the nasty, cruel, psychologically torturous aspects of a modern dating life. Here’s the latest.

The new dating term is “SCROOGING.” That’s when you dump someone before the holidays . . . mainly to avoid having to buy them a gift. eHarmony came up with the term . . . and they say that based on their research, one out of 10 people have scrooged someone, and men are more likely to do it than women. Oh . . . and since we’re just a week out from Christmas, you might THINK you’re safe from being scrooged, but you’re not.

If you feel like the person you’re dating has been pulling away from you a little bit lately, it could be because they’re planning to scrooge you at the last minute this week.

3. Please don’t do this: When you take off your socks after a long, sweaty day, are you ever tempted to give them a SNIFF . . . you know, JUST to see how rancid and cheesy they really are? After you hear this, you’ll never do that again . . .

There’s a 37-year-old guy in Zhangzhou, China, and he’d walk home from work every day, take off his shoes and socks, and smell ’em. He says he’d do it to see if his socks were too nasty to wear again the next day. Well . . . he was just hospitalized with a SEVERE LUNG INFECTION. The doctors think that he breathed in so much fungus from his feet that it spread into his lungs.

On the bright side, he’s expected to make a full recovery.