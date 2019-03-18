Peoria Ag Lab To Stay Open

U.S. Reps. Darin Lahood (R-18) and Cheri Bustos (D-17) have announced the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research will remain open.

The Peoria Ag Lab, as it is known, has been removed from the list of proposed federal facilities to close as part of the fiscal year 2020 federal budget.

The Ag Lab had been on the Trump administration’s closure list over the last two budget cycles.

LaHood and Bustos issued a joint statement announcing the removal of the Ag Lab from the closure list.

“Time and again, the president has proposed eliminating the Peoria Ag Lab and the hundreds of jobs that drive innovation for farmers, consumers and families across the country,” Bustos said. “Congressman LaHood and I have worked arm-in-arm to protect the Ag Lab’s funding and keep the doors open – (Monday’s) announcement is a victory for Peoria and for bipartisan cooperation in Congress. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I’ll continue working with community leaders, our U.S. Senators and Congressman LaHood to maintain funding for the facility and their groundbreaking research projects.”

“During my time in Congress, Congresswoman Bustos and I have fought tooth and nail to ensure the Peoria Ag Lab remains fully funded year in and year out despite being cut from multiple budget proposals sent to Congress by the President. I am grateful to President Trump for recognizing the great work being done at the Ag Lab and for his decision to have the Lab fully funded in FY2020,” LaHood said. “The innovative work being done at the Ag Lab is second to none and I am pleased that the President recognizes the impact the Lab has, not only on central Illinois, but our agriculture economy in the Midwest. I will continue to work in a bipartisan and bicameral manner in Congress to ensure the Peoria Ag Lab receives the appropriate funding.”