Peoria Air Guard Sgt. Faces Child Porn Charges

A senior master sergeant with the Illinois Air National Guard in Peoria is facing federal child pornography charges after sexually explicit images of children were allegedly found on his government-issued laptop.

Charges were filed March 21 against Senior Master Sargeant Peter Miller, 51, of Mapleton, following an investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

A lieutenant with the Air National Guard informed police March 4 that child pornography was discovered on Miller’s work laptop.

Senior officers said the laptop was only accessible to Miller, who was allowed to take it home regularly. As a government-owned computer, prosecutors said Miller should have had no expectation of privacy on the computer, which does not hold classified information.

Miller gave the laptop back because he said it stopped working. A computer technician discovered child pornography on the laptop while trying to fix it. The computer reportedly contained sexually explicit images of young girls, between the ages 8 and 10 years old, as well as other sexually explicit photos of minors. Many of the images had been deleted, and were detected on a compressed file.

Police and U.S. Secret Service Agents served a federal search warrant at Miller’s Lake Camelot home March 20, seizing several electronic devices. Miller was not home, but his oldest son was, according to an affidavit.

U.S. Secret Service agents went to Florida, where Miller was on vacation with his wife and youngest son to arrest him.

Miller is being held until a federal grand jury reviews allegations.