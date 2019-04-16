Peoria Airport Sets New March Record

The General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport saw another busy month in March.

A record 64,649 passengers traveled through the Peoria airport, up 3.3 percent from 62,645 passengers in March 2018.

March 2018 was at the time, the record busiest month for the airport, then seven record months followed.

“The record this March was just shy of our June all-time record,” said Director of Airports Gene Olson. “This continued trend is great news not just for the airport, but for the entire community. When travelers choose PIA versus driving three hours to another airport, it shows our airline partners the need that’s truly here”.

Olson hopes the airport’s “Fly Local, Go Global” message continues to stick with business leaders.

PIA has daily flights to four or five of the most concentrated airports in the country, according to Olson.

The Peoria airport and its airline partners continue to make the traveling experience easier.

American Airlines has added larger jets to Charlotte, N.C. This allows PIA to have two routes that include first class service.

Two daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has more domestic connections that any other airport in the U.S.

United Airlines added flights to O’Hare International Airport. Now, PIA will have up to 16 flights a day to and from Chicago.