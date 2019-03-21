Peoria Area Food Bank Receives Grant From Caterpillar Foundation

Caterpillar is lending a hand in helping fight hunger in Peoria.

The Peoria Area Food Bank announced that a $161,485 grant from the Caterpillar Foundation has been given to provide food for more than 45,000 people in Peoria and Tazewell Counties who face hunger.

More than one in eight adults locally face food insecurities. One out of six are children.

“People who face hunger do not have regular access to enough food for a healthy, active life. The Peoria Area Food Bank is thankful to the Caterpillar Foundation for its commitment to helping support families in need in our community,” said Wayne Cannon, Manager of the Peoria Area Food Bank.

The PAFB serves over 80 pantries, soup kitchens, and also community based organizations. They are also one of 30 food banks selected to receive this grant.