Peoria Bank Robbery Suspect In Custody

The suspect of a downtown bank robbery is in custody.

Troy Stenger, 38, was taken into custody by Peoria Police in the 2100 block of North Knoxville without incident on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Stenger is charged with aggravated robbery and was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m., Stenger went into Busey Bank at 414 Hamilton, and left with a disclosed amount of money.

It was implied that Stenger had a weapon at the robbery, but one was not displayed.

Numerous tips lead Peoria Police to locate Stenger.

