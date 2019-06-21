Peoria Bus Driver Arrested For Alleged Child Endangerment

A Peoria bus driver has been arrested.

Andre Walker, 27, who was contracted to drive for CityLift, was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly dropping off a boy with autism miles from home.

The boy was found wandering outside Morton hours later.

Speaking on behalf of the family of 13-year-old Marcus Mize, attorney Andy Hale said he could not understand how CityLift did notknow where the boy was at.

On Tuesday, the CityLift bus picked Mize up from summer camp in Peoria, and instead of dropping him off at his grandmother’s house, he was found hours walking alone on a country road outside Morton.

The boy’s family has not ruled out legal action, but wants answers.

CityLift is operated by MV Transportation. The company has not made any comment.